(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly in a strong position to bring Tyler Morton back to the Premier League, with the Lyon midfielder continuing to attract attention after an impressive spell in France.



The 23-year-old left Liverpool in 2025 in search of regular football, and that decision has worked out pretty well.

Morton has developed into an important player for Lyon, and Newcastle now appear ready to take advantage of that progress as they plan further changes to their midfield.

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Nottingham Forest are also interested, but Newcastle may have the clearer pathway heading into next summer.

Newcastle United favourites to win Morton race

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are viewed as the long-term favourites to sign Morton.

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes Forest could have an advantage if a January move develops, but expects Newcastle to become the stronger option by the summer.

He said: “He’s a hot talent that everybody’s after, but as usual, it’s minutes, and he wants to see his pathway, and I think Newcastle could offer that for him.”

Newcastle scouts have already been watching Morton regularly in France, while the club are expected to continue reshaping their midfield in 2027.

Morton made 43 appearances for Lyon across all competitions last season, gaining valuable European experience and establishing himself as a regular after struggling for minutes at Liverpool.

Henderson praise shows why Morton remains so highly rated

Morton’s qualities were recognised long before his move to France.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson once said: “Tyler has been brilliant over the last few months, I really think he has improved.”

Henderson also praised his attitude and predicted that Morton would have “a big future ahead of him”, with the comments published by Liverpool’s official website.

That prediction is starting to look pretty accurate.

Morton now has the experience he was missing at Anfield, and his ability to dictate games from deeper midfield positions could suit Newcastle nicely.

The key issue will be playing time. He left Liverpool because he wanted regular football, so any move back to England needs to offer the same.

If Newcastle can provide that pathway, they may well have the edge over Forest when the serious negotiations begin.

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