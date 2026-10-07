Desire Doue, William Saliba, Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Jonathan Clauss of France celebrate after winning the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly make a sensational move for Kylian Mbappe in 2027, with the Real Madrid superstar emerging as a potential target for the Premier League giants.

According to a report by Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo, Liverpool have already contacted Mbappe’s mother and representative, Fayza Lamari, as they explore bringing the French international to Anfield.

He told Defensa Central (h/t TEAMtalk): “Several Premier League teams are interested in Kylian Mbappe, but the player’s priority is Liverpool. “They have already contacted Fayza Lamari in recent weeks. “The player doesn’t feel loved or supported in the Real Madrid dressing room and that makes him uncomfortable. “The transfer fee would be between 200 and 250 million euros.”

Kylian Mbappe attracts Liverpool interest

Mbappe has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific attackers since joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024.

However, questions have emerged over his long-term future in Spain, despite his impressive individual numbers. The Frenchman is reportedly unhappy with aspects of life inside the Madrid dressing room and could consider a departure in 2027.

Liverpool could provide an attractive destination, particularly given Mbappe’s previous connection with the club.

The 2022 World Cup winning forward recently revealed that he came close to joining Liverpool during his time at Monaco. His mother was particularly keen on a move to Anfield, while Mbappe also held talks with Jurgen Klopp about the project at the Merseyside club.

That possibility could now become a reality if Liverpool are prepared to make a huge financial commitment.

The reported asking price, however, would be a major obstacle. Real Madrid could demand between €200 million and €250 million for their star forward, which would represent an extraordinary investment for Liverpool.

Where does Mbappe’s future lie?

Real Madrid are understood to have no desire to lose one of their most important players, meaning Liverpool would face a difficult negotiation if they decide to pursue him.

The Spanish giants could also look at Michael Olise as a potential replacement should Mbappe leave.

Much could change before 2027, but Liverpool’s reported interest could develop into one of the most intriguing transfer sagas in European football if Mbappe becomes available.