Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappe as a dictator.

Kylian Mbappe’s Madrid teammates tease him about the “dictator” memes in the dressing room, Thibaut Courtois has revealed.

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Thibaut Courtois has done an interesting interview with DAZN ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League game against RB Leipzig tonight.

He spoke a little about himself, but spent most of it on the campaign trail for Kylian Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or case.

The France star is falling behind the likes of Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane in this year’s race, and has recruited everyone he can to push his case in the last few months. The voting has closed now, but old habits die hard for his Madrid teammates, who want to stay in Mbappe’s good books.

“I think Kylian deserves it, but people vote according to their own logic.

“Do we choose someone who has won trophies, or someone who has been above everyone else throughout the season, even if they have not won anything?

“I am thinking especially of Kylian. I think individually nobody has been better than Kylian, but unfortunately, we have not won anything collectively.”

Courtois on dictator memes

The impression that Mbappe has been pushing his teammates to promote his case only adds to the running joke that the France star is a “dictator” in the dressing room, a joke which is usually accompanied by photoshops of him as various historical villains.

Courtois revealed that he and his Madrid teammates enjoy the joke – and even refer to it in the dressing room, signing some of the silly songs that go with it.

Mbappe himself doesn’t find the joke as amusing, as you might expect. He said it showed a lack of “human awareness” because of how it made light of murderous dictators.