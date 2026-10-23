Jason Wilcox wants 'exceptional' manager at Man United if Carrick is sacked

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe appears to be emerging as the leading candidate to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, with technical director Jason Wilcox reportedly favouring the former Newcastle United manager.

Carrick remains in charge and is expected to oversee Sunday’s Premier League game against Bournemouth, but United’s seven-match winless run and damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como have created serious uncertainty around his future.

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Howe’s availability could therefore become increasingly significant if results fail to improve.

Wilcox reportedly prefers Howe to join Man United

According to talkSPORT’s report on Man United’s managerial situation, Wilcox currently views Howe favourably if United decide a change is necessary.

Howe has been without a job since leaving Newcastle in July after almost five years at St James’ Park.

During that spell, he transformed the club from relegation candidates into Champions League qualifiers and delivered the 2025 Carabao Cup, Newcastle’s first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

He also has admirers who know his work closely. Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp once said of Howe:

“Eddie is doing an exceptional job, absolutely exceptional.” Klopp specifically praised the transformation of Newcastle and the improvement of individual players under Howe.

Julian Nagelsmann is another serious option, while Brighton’s Fabian Hürzeler and Unai Emery have also been discussed.

Howe could offer something United badly need

Howe would not necessarily be the most glamorous appointment, but that might be exactly why he makes sense.

United need structure, player development and a manager capable of improving the collective rather than relying purely on expensive transfers. Howe demonstrated all three qualities at Newcastle.

His Premier League experience would also reduce some of the uncertainty attached to appointing a younger overseas coach. He understands the league, has handled growing expectations and has shown he can develop players while building an aggressive, organised team.

There are still questions. Newcastle finished 12th in Howe’s final season, and the scrutiny at Old Trafford would be considerably greater.

But if Wilcox wants a proven Premier League coach capable of rebuilding confidence and creating a clearer identity, Howe represents a logical option.

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