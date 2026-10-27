Eddie Howe decides Man United demand if talks begin to make Old Trafford move

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Manchester United could face an important staffing decision if they move for Eddie Howe, with the former Newcastle United manager reportedly keen to bring his full backroom team with him to Old Trafford.

Howe has emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace Michael Carrick after United’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth extended their winless run to eight matches.

While his Premier League experience appeals to senior figures at the club, appointing him may involve more than simply agreeing terms with the manager himself.

Howe’s backroom staff stance amid Man United interest

According to The Express, Howe may insist on bringing his complete coaching staff with him if Man United formally approach him about replacing Carrick.

That could include several trusted figures who worked alongside him during his time at Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Howe has traditionally placed significant importance on surrounding himself with staff who understand his training methods and tactical principles.

The report was also highlighted by Sky Sports, which noted Howe’s potential backroom demand alongside growing speculation over his candidacy.

Howe is currently the preferred option of United director of football Jason Wilcox.

Head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is understood to favour Julian Nagelsmann instead, creating an interesting internal debate over the club’s next managerial direction.

There may also be a financial complication. United could still have to pay Newcastle up to £6million in compensation connected to Howe’s departure agreement.

Giving Howe control could actually help

United may understandably hesitate over allowing another manager to arrive with a large personal staff.

However, Howe’s success at Newcastle was built around a highly detailed coaching structure and people he trusted. Asking him to abandon that setup could reduce one of the main reasons for appointing him in the first place.

Man United have repeatedly changed managers while retaining different pieces of previous regimes, which can create confusion behind the scenes.

If Howe is chosen, giving him a coherent coaching team may actually be the smarter approach.

The bigger question is whether United want stability and proven Premier League experience or the higher tactical ceiling associated with Nagelsmann.

Howe would represent the safer option, but if his appointment comes with demands over staff and structure, United must be prepared to fully support the project rather than compromise it before it even begins.

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