(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position to sign Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs next summer, with the Gunners hoping to leverage their positive relationship with the Belgian outfit to secure the transfer.

The 22-year-old has attracted considerable attention after his impressive performances this season, and Mikel Arteta’s side are emerging as serious contenders to sign him.

Carlos Forbs emerges as an Arsenal transfer target

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are prepared to leverage their existing relationship with Club Brugge to negotiate a deal for the Portuguese winger next summer.

The two clubs completed a significant transfer earlier this year, with the Gunners paying £ 34 million to bring Christos Tzolis to the Emirates Stadium.

That successful deal could help in their pursuit of Forbs, although Brugge have already indicated they are unwilling to sanction his departure during the January transfer window.

The youngster has registered 12 goal contributions across competitions this season, including four in the Champions League, and his performances have strengthened his reputation in European football.

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Arsenal prioritise reinforcements like Forbs

Arteta remains keen to improve his attacking options, with the left wing identified as an area in need of additional quality.

Arsenal have considered several alternatives, including RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, but his potentially expensive valuation could make a January agreement difficult.

Forbs could therefore emerge as an attractive alternative when the summer transfer window opens, particularly if his development continues at its current pace.

The former Manchester City academy graduate offers considerable pace, directness and the ability to create opportunities in the final third.

However, his lack of experience in one of Europe’s major leagues remains a potential concern.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s established relationship with Brugge could give them an advantage over rival suitors as they consider a move for the highly-rated attacker.