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Arsenal have added Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs to their list of January transfer targets as Mikel Arteta looks to inject more pace and creativity into his attack.

The 22-year-old Portugal international has rebuilt his reputation in Belgium following difficult spells with Ajax and Wolverhampton Wanderers, attracting renewed interest from several Premier League clubs.

However, Arsenal may have to wait until next summer to secure his signature, with Club Brugge reluctant to lose one of their most influential attacking players.

Club Brugge’s response to Arsenal interest

According to Football Insider, Forbs features prominently on Arsenal’s shortlist of left-sided attacking targets ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Club Brugge have already informed the Gunners that the Portuguese winger is not available for a mid-season transfer, particularly with the Belgian club still competing in the Champions League.

Forbs has registered five goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, having contributed to 22 goals during the previous campaign.

The former Manchester City academy player has also impressed at international level, recently scoring Portugal’s winning goal against Wales in the Nations League.

A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Club Brugge could demand around €30million for Forbs, who remains under contract until 2029. Manchester United and Tottenham have also been monitoring his progress.

Forbs could offer the Gunners something different

Arsenal’s interest in Forbs is understandable, particularly given his explosive acceleration and ability to take on defenders.

Arteta’s side regularly encounter opponents who defend in compact formations, and having another winger capable of beating players individually could help create opportunities in difficult matches.

His versatility across both flanks would also provide valuable rotation and reduce Arsenal’s dependence on Bukayo Saka.

However, his disappointing loan spell at Wolves cannot be completely overlooked. Performing consistently in Belgium and succeeding in the Premier League are two very different challenges.

At around €30million, Forbs could nevertheless represent an attractive alternative to some of Arsenal’s considerably more expensive attacking targets.

The Gunners should avoid paying an inflated January premium simply to overcome Club Brugge’s reluctance to sell.

Continuing to monitor his development before revisiting negotiations next summer would be a sensible approach, particularly if Forbs maintains his impressive performances in European and international football.

Arsenal consider experienced attacking addition in January to boost title ambitions