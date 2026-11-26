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Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their interest in Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis as Roberto De Zerbi assesses potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old Greece international has established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in European football, attracting considerable attention from Premier League clubs following his outstanding start to the season.

Tottenham are now closely monitoring his performances, although convincing Benfica to sanction a mid-season departure could prove difficult.

Tottenham have regularly scouted Pavlidis

According to Portuguese publication Record, Tottenham have regularly sent scouts to Benfica matches specifically to assess Pavlidis.

The Greek forward has scored an impressive 19 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions this season, further enhancing his reputation as a reliable goalscorer.

Pavlidis has become an important figure in Benfica’s attack, contributing through his movement, physical presence and ability to involve teammates in attacking moves.

However, Tottenham are not alone in their admiration for the striker.

A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Manchester United are also interested in securing his services.

Benfica’s negotiating position remains strong, with Pavlidis understood to have a €100million release clause in his contract. There is currently no indication that Tottenham have submitted a formal offer.

Pavlidis could provide Spurs attacking consistency

Signing Pavlidis would represent an interesting departure from Tottenham’s emphasis on recruiting younger players with significant resale potential.

At 28, the Greek international is already in his prime and would arrive with considerable experience rather than requiring several seasons of development.

His intelligent movement inside the penalty area, finishing ability and willingness to contribute outside the box could make him particularly effective in De Zerbi’s attacking system.

However, Tottenham must be careful about the financial commitment involved.

While Pavlidis has consistently delivered goals in Portugal and previously in the Netherlands, adapting to the intensity of Premier League football would present a fresh challenge.

Spending close to his release clause would represent a substantial gamble, particularly given his age.

If Tottenham can negotiate a considerably lower transfer fee, Pavlidis could prove an excellent addition capable of making an immediate impact.

For now, continuing to assess the striker before committing to an expensive January pursuit appears to be the sensible approach.

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