Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Tottenham could have a fresh opportunity to sign Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, with the Greek international reportedly dreaming of a move to the Premier League.

Pavlidis has established himself as an important player for Benfica since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in 2024, and his goalscoring form has attracted interest from several European clubs. The striker scored 30 goals and provided six assists in 53 appearances last season, making him one of Portugal’s more sought-after forwards.

Vangelis Pavlidis attracts Premier League interest

Aston Villa and Tottenham were among the clubs interested in Pavlidis during the summer, when Benfica were reportedly prepared to consider a deal worth around €40 million despite the striker having a €100m release clause.

However, the transfer failed to materialise after Benfica’s new manager, Marco Silva, made keeping Pavlidis a priority. The striker ultimately remained in Lisbon, although his long-term future could still become a talking point in the coming transfer windows.

Pavlidis has reportedly made it clear that playing in England is a major career ambition. He is said to be open to a move if Benfica agree to his departure and the eventual deal works for all parties (h/t SportWitness).

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Pavlidis could have options in England

Tottenham could need another striker if Richarlison leaves, with Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush currently providing other attacking options. Spurs have also continued to monitor Pavlidis, with a scout reportedly watching him during Benfica’s meeting with Porto last month.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have Nicolas Jackson, Tammy Abraham and Brian Madjo available up front. That could make a move to North London a more straightforward possibility if Pavlidis becomes available.

With the Greek forward already keen on experiencing Premier League football, his future could be one to watch if Benfica become more receptive to offers.