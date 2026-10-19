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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to pursue Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis as Roberto De Zerbi looks to address his side’s attacking problems ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report via Sport Witness, Spurs have made the Greek international a priority target as they seek to improve their fortunes after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Vangelis Pavlidis emerges as Tottenham target

The 27-year-old has become one of Benfica’s most productive attacking players, attracting interest from several clubs after impressive performances in Portugal.

Pavlidis scored 30 goals and registered six assists last season, before taking his game to another level this term. He has already scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 15 appearances across competitions, underscoring his ability to deliver consistently in the final third.

Tottenham could benefit significantly from bringing in a striker with such an impressive scoring record. His movement, finishing, and experience at the highest level could give De Zerbi a reliable focal point as Spurs look to become more effective in front of goal.

The Greek international is also reportedly keen to play in the Premier League, potentially giving Tottenham an advantage over their European rivals. Aston Villa have previously been linked with the forward, while other clubs are also monitoring his situation.

Tottenham face €100m transfer hurdle for Pavlidis

However, convincing Benfica to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. Pavlidis remains under contract until 2029, and his agreement includes a €100 million release clause.

The Portuguese club is determined to retain its leading goalscorer and is reportedly considering offering him improved terms to discourage a January exit. Benfica would prefer to keep him until the end of the season, giving them sufficient time to identify a suitable replacement.

Tottenham therefore face a substantial financial challenge if they decide to formalise their interest. Although the striker’s Premier League ambitions could work in their favour, Benfica are unlikely to negotiate cheaply.

Spurs must now decide whether to make an ambitious move in January or explore more affordable alternatives as they look to strengthen their attacking department.