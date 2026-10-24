"No time to think about these rumours" - Man United manager target rejects speculation

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of potentially appointing Fabian Hürzeler have suffered a setback after the Brighton manager publicly distanced himself from speculation linking him with Michael Carrick’s job.

Carrick is under significant pressure following United’s seven-game winless run and Wednesday’s damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

Hürzeler has consequently emerged as one of the names admired at Old Trafford, but the 33-year-old has made it clear that leaving Brighton is not currently on his mind.

Hürzeler shuts down Man United speculation

Speaking at his Friday press conference, as reported by GOAL, Hürzeler insisted his entire attention remains on Brighton.

“I’m fully focused on my job here,” Hürzeler told a press conference, as reported by GOAL.

“I’ve got no time to think about these rumours because we play every three days.”

He also offered strong support to Carrick rather than fuelling speculation about replacing him.

“I have a lot of respect for Michael Carrick and the job he has done at Manchester United the last season. He’s a great human being, a great personality, and I really respect him. There’s nothing more to say about that.”

Hürzeler is under contract with Brighton until 2029 and has guided them to an impressive start this season.

Sky Sports also reported his comments while noting that Brighton remain confident of keeping him despite United’s interest.

Rejection highlights a bigger Old Trafford problem

Hürzeler’s response is professional rather than necessarily permanent, but it still highlights an uncomfortable reality for United.

There was once a time when the Old Trafford job would have been almost impossible for an ambitious young coach to reject.

Now, Hürzeler can reasonably look at Brighton and question whether moving would actually improve his career.

He has stability, a clear recruitment structure and a squad playing progressive football. United, meanwhile, are dealing with another period of poor results, tactical uncertainty and questions over the manager’s future.

Reports suggest Hürzeler could potentially reconsider his position next summer, when a move away from Brighton would be easier to manage.

But right now, United may need a candidate who is available immediately if Carrick cannot turn results around.

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