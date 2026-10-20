Premier League club "relaxed" about manager's future amid Man United speculation

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Brighton are not worried about losing Fabian Hürzeler, despite growing links between the 33-year-old and the Manchester United job.



Hürzeler’s stock has risen sharply after an excellent start to the season, with Brighton sitting third in the Premier League and playing some of the most aggressive, entertaining football in the division.

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Man United are understood to admire him as pressure continues to build on Michael Carrick, but Brighton believe they remain in a strong position.

Brighton have had no contact over Hürzeler

According to Football Insider, Brighton are “relaxed” about Hürzeler’s long-term future and have received no contact from any other club.

The Seagulls are not surprised by the growing interest, but Hürzeler is tied down until 2029 after signing a new contract earlier this year.

Brighton have lost only once in their opening seven league matches and moved into third place after Sunday’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

They are also the Premier League’s highest scorers with 23 goals and have kept four consecutive league clean sheets, showing just how complete their performances have become.

Man United admiration makes complete sense

The links with Old Trafford are understandable.

Hürzeler has created a side that presses aggressively, scores freely and looks increasingly comfortable controlling matches.

Reuters highlighted Brighton’s remarkable turnaround under him, noting that they have produced 23 league goals, five clean sheets and a +18 goal difference during their fast start.

That is exactly the kind of clear identity Manchester United have lacked this season. But Brighton have little reason to panic.

Hürzeler has a long contract, the team are competing near the top of the table and there is currently no formal approach from United.

Even if INEOS eventually decide to move on from Carrick, prising Hürzeler away would likely require major compensation. For now, Brighton’s confidence feels justified.

The more interesting question may be how long that stance can hold if Hürzeler keeps winning and bigger clubs turn admiration into concrete offers.

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