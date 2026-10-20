Man U in dire situation as top choice to replace Carrick makes it clear he’s not interested in Old Trafford gig yet

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick is under serious pressure at Manchester United, but one of their top targets to replace him isn’t interested in the job right now.

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Football Insider have become the latest site to issue an update on the status of Fabian Hurzeler.

They say that Hurzeler is “happy” at Brighton and has no plans to go anywhere, despite the growing links to Manchester United, who seem to be inching closer to sacking Michael Carrick.

Brighton want to keep hold of the coach, who has his team flying high in third place in the table. After some tricky spells in the last couple of years, the German coaching prodigy has seen his project come together since the summer, and bigger teams are now watching him closely.

Man U may have to be patient to land top managerial target

It’s quite understandable that Hurzeler isn’t keen to leave Brighton just when the project he’s put together there is at its absolute peak. He riding high and wants to reap the benefits of his hard work putting this team together. To leave that for a dysfunctional Man U would be mad.

But the ceiling at Brighton will always be lower than at Old Trafford, and eventually he will want to test himself at one of the world’s biggest clubs. Perhaps an argument for Man U to stick with Carrick for as long as is possible and hope that he turns things around is that Hurzeler simply wouldn’t take the job right now – but might well do at the end of the season.