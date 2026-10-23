Impressive manager's stance delivers fresh blow to Man United amid Carrick uncertainty

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Manchester United may have to look elsewhere in their search for a possible Michael Carrick replacement, with Fabian Hürzeler reportedly reluctant to walk away from the long-term project he is building at Brighton.

The 33-year-old has emerged as one of the most admired young coaches in the Premier League after guiding Brighton to an excellent start to the season.

His work has naturally attracted United’s attention, but the feeling around the Amex is that Hürzeler sees little reason to abandon a stable and increasingly successful setup.

Hürzeler expected to reject Man United approach

According to Football Insider, former Man United chief scout Mick Brown believes Hürzeler would have serious reservations about accepting the job.

Brown said: “I do have doubts about whether Hurzeler would be open to taking the Man United job.

“He’s got a good thing going at Brighton, he’s getting the best out of those players who clearly enjoy playing for him, and the way things are set up there clearly suits him.

“They’re putting something together there with him at the helm, and I’m not sure the same thing can be set at Man United in terms of the direction the club is heading in.

“So Hurzeler himself will have doubts, I’m sure, and I think he would actually reject the offer if it came in, because he’s happy with how things are going at Brighton.”

That stance is backed up by talkSPORT, which reports Hürzeler is currently not interested in leaving Brighton despite United’s admiration. Brighton are also confident of keeping him, and Sky Sports notes he remains firmly committed to the club’s project.

Hürzeler’s reluctance is understandable

The most worrying aspect for United is not simply that Hürzeler may say no. It is why.

Brighton currently offer him stability, a clear recruitment structure and a squad tailored to his ideas.

United, by contrast, are in the middle of another managerial crisis, with Carrick under severe pressure after one win in seven Premier League games and the 4-1 defeat to Como.

For an ambitious young coach, Old Trafford remains one of football’s biggest opportunities. But it also carries enormous risk if the sporting structure is unstable.

That is why Hürzeler staying at Brighton would be completely understandable. He is building momentum, has the backing of the board and is already competing near the top end of the table.

For United, the lesson is clear: attracting elite coaching talent requires more than reputation.

The club must also prove that whoever takes the job will be entering a coherent project rather than another cycle of pressure, short-term fixes and uncertainty.

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