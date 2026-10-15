Manchester United directors go in very different directions over potential Carrick replacement

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hurzeler are among the names being considered for the Manchester United job.

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Manchester United’s failures go right to the top. Their current manager Michael Carrick is struggling, and looks like he will soon be sacked. But the man he replaced, Ruben Amorim, struggled too. And the man he replaced, Erik Ten Hag, also turned out to be a poor appointment.

There are a number of people with a say in who comes in, but chief among them at the moment are director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell. They must both be feeling the pressure after successive failures. According to TeamTalk, there is a split between them on who to appoint next.

United suits split over next move

While Vivell wants Julian Nagelsmann, whose star has faded a little since his early “wunderkind” days, Wilcox wants the Premier League proven Fabian Hurzeler, who continues to do well at Brighton.

Antonio Conte’s name continues to be mentioned too. but after passing over him in the summer, it seems nobody at United is yet ready for that adventure just yet.

Of course Carrick is still in the job – and if he turns things around this discussion will look silly.

“United remain publicly committed to Carrick, and sources are keen to stress that there has been no indication that the club have decided to make an immediate change,” one rather hopeful report claimed.

But the fact that candidates to replace him are being talked about like this shows how close to the edge he is right now.