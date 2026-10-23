(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a January bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the second half of the season.

According to Hooligan Soccer, the Red Devils have emerged as the most determined contenders to sign the Paraguayan international, with Arsenal and Atletico Madrid also monitoring his progress.

Diego Gomez could be an ideal midfield addition

The 23-year-old has made an impressive impact at Brighton since arriving from Inter Miami, establishing himself as a promising midfielder with considerable potential. His energy, physical strength, and ability to contribute in attack have attracted attention from several European heavyweights.

Gomez recently produced a spectacular long-range goal against Crystal Palace, further highlighting his technical ability and confidence in front of goal. His versatility lets him play in different midfield roles, making him an attractive option for Manchester United.

The Old Trafford outfit could benefit from adding more dynamism and physicality to their midfield. Gomez’s ability to recover possession, carry the ball forward and contribute during attacking transitions could make him a useful addition to the squad.

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, while Atletico Madrid believe his aggressive approach and tactical discipline could suit their style of play.

However, Manchester United are reportedly the club most likely to submit a formal proposal when the January transfer window opens.

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Brighton demand €50-60m for Gomez

Convincing Brighton to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Seagulls recently extended Gomez’s contract until June 2031, strengthening their negotiating position and demonstrating their confidence in his long-term future.

According to the report, Brighton could demand between €50 million and €60 million before considering a sale.

The south coast club have little reason to lose an important player midway through the campaign, particularly given his recent performances.

Manchester United must therefore decide whether to meet Brighton’s financial demands or explore alternative targets. Gomez’s versatility and potential make him an appealing option, but negotiations could prove complicated.

With Arsenal and Atletico Madrid also monitoring developments, United may need to act decisively to secure his signature.