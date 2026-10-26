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Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic as they assess potential defensive reinforcements ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Reds are monitoring the Bosnian international, who has attracted interest from several European heavyweights after an impressive start at Elland Road. However, Leeds are determined to retain the centre-back.

Tarik Muharemovic attracts Liverpool interest

The 23-year-old joined Leeds from Sassuolo in the summer for about £34 million and has quickly become a regular starter under Daniel Farke.

His physical presence, composure in possession, and aggressive defending have made him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their backline. His left-footed profile could also give Liverpool more balance and versatility in central defence.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on his development, though their interest appears less advanced than Inter Milan’s and Barcelona’s. Both European giants have previously explored signing Muharemovic, with Inter particularly keen after missing out on him in the summer.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the defender, highlighting the growing competition for his signature.

Liverpool could benefit from adding a young, technically capable centre-back to their defensive department. Muharemovic’s Premier League performances suggest he can develop further, making him an appealing long-term investment.

Leeds United demand over £60m for Muharemovic

However, convincing Leeds to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Yorkshire club has him tied to a contract until 2031 and has no intention of selling him in the January transfer window.

Leeds reportedly value the defender at more than £60 million, meaning Liverpool would need to make a substantial financial commitment to stand a realistic chance of securing his services.

The club are pleased with their summer acquisition and view him as an important part of their long-term plans.

Liverpool are therefore expected to continue monitoring his progress before deciding whether to make a formal approach. With several European clubs interested, Muharemovic could become a major transfer target in 2027, but Leeds remain firmly in control of his future.