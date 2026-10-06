Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United could face a major battle to keep Tarik Muharemovic, with Bayern Munich reportedly identifying the impressive defender as a top target ahead of the 2027 transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Leeds from Sassuolo during the summer, signing a long-term contract at Elland Road after the Whites agreed a deal worth up to £34 million. He has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League and has quickly established himself as an important part of Daniel Farke’s defensive setup.

Tarik Muharemovic attracts Bayern Munich interest

Muharemovic’s performances have already increased his market value considerably. Leeds are now understood to value the Bosnia international at more than £60 million, despite having signed him only a few months ago.

Bayern Munich are believed to be increasingly impressed by the centre-back and have placed him high on their list of defensive targets for 2027. The Bundesliga giants could even consider testing Leeds’ resolve in January, although a mid-season departure appears extremely unlikely.

The Whites have no financial need to sell their new defensive star and are reportedly determined to keep him at least until the end of the season. His contract runs until 2031, giving the Premier League club a strong negotiating position.

Muharemovic could have plenty of options

Bayern are not the only major European club monitoring the situation. Inter Milan remain interested after failing to complete a deal for the defender in the summer, while other clubs also showed interest before Leeds secured his signature, according to TEAMtalk.

The German champions could therefore face significant competition if they eventually make their interest concrete. However, Leeds have little reason to consider selling one of their most important summer additions.

Muharemovic has already demonstrated that he can handle the demands of Premier League football, and continued progress could make him even more valuable.

For now, Leeds remain firmly in control of his future. Bayern may be preparing a serious push for 2027, but it could take a substantial offer to convince the Whites to part ways with their highly-rated defender.