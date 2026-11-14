Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic as they explore potential long-term replacements for Virgil van Dijk ahead of future transfer windows.

The 23-year-old has made an impressive start at Elland Road since his summer arrival, with his performances attracting interest from several European heavyweights.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring the Bosnian international as they assess their defensive options for the future.

Tarik Muharemovic attracts Liverpool interest

Liverpool are understood to admire the left-footed centre-back, who could eventually provide a long-term solution to their defensive succession plans. His physical presence, defensive qualities and ability to operate on the left side of central defence make him an attractive option for the Merseyside outfit.

Muharemovic joined Leeds from Sassuolo in the summer for around £34.4 million and has quickly established himself as an important member of Daniel Farke’s squad. He has helped the newly promoted side register five clean sheets across their first 12 matches in all competitions this season.

His impressive performances have also attracted attention from Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan, highlighting the growing reputation of the 21-cap Bosnia and Herzegovina international.

Leeds United determined to keep Muharemovic

Meanwhile, Leeds have no intention of allowing the defender to leave anytime soon. Despite having more than four years left on his existing contract, the club could offer him improved terms to deter potential suitors.

The Whites currently value him at about £60 million (€72m), though their asking price could rise further if interest from Europe’s leading clubs intensifies.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will formalise their interest in the defender. However, securing his services could prove difficult given Leeds’ determination to retain one of their most important young players.