Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the pre-season friendly vs Girona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on AC Milan youngster Alphadjo Cisse as Mikel Arteta considers strengthening his attacking options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 20-year-old has attracted considerable attention following his impressive performances in Italy, with his development putting several Premier League clubs on alert.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal are among the clubs closely monitoring the Italian-Guinean attacker, who has established himself as an exciting prospect at the San Siro.

Alphadjo Cisse attracts Arsenal attention

The Gunners are understood to have been following Cisse’s progress for several weeks, although they have yet to make a formal approach.

The youngster initially developed at Hellas Verona’s academy, where he caught Italian football’s attention with an impressive 16-goal return in the 2023/24 Primavera campaign.

He subsequently gained valuable senior experience with Serie B outfit Catanzaro before joining AC Milan in February 2026 for an initial €8.4 million, with additional payments included in the agreement.

Cisse has continued his development since returning to Milan and has made an encouraging impression in the first team. He has registered eight goals in 13 appearances across Serie A and the Europa League, accumulating just over 680 minutes of playing time.

His ability to operate as an attacking midfielder or second striker, combined with his pace, dribbling and finishing, makes him an interesting prospect for Arsenal.

AC Milan could demand €60m for Cisse

However, securing his services will not be straightforward for the north London outfit.

The report claims AC Milan value the youngster between €50m and €60m, with the Italian giants under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure.

Cisse is contracted at the San Siro until June 2030, giving Milan considerable negotiating power. The club have reportedly already rejected two Premier League bids in November.

Arsenal will therefore need to consider a substantial financial commitment if they decide to formalise their interest.

The Gunners are currently monitoring the situation, and it remains to be seen whether they will make a serious attempt to bring the highly-rated attacker to the Premier League.