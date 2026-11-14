Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly facing a difficult task in their pursuit of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi ahead of the January transfer window, with the Cherries determined to retain the highly-rated youngster.

The 20-year-old has attracted considerable attention after impressive Premier League performances, but Bournemouth are reluctant to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.

The Gunners want to improve their attacking options, and Kroupi has emerged as an attractive target for Mikel Arteta as he looks to add pace and versatility to his forward line.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal consider the Frenchman one of their leading targets for the winter transfer window. However, Bournemouth have made their position clear and are not prepared to entertain offers for the attacker in January.

The Cherries believe Kroupi can play an important role in their plans for the remainder of the season, particularly after his recent return from injury.

Arsenal could struggle to sign Eli Junior Kroupi

Kroupi enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign in English football last season, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances. His performances established him as one of the division’s most exciting young attacking prospects.

His ability to operate both as a centre-forward and on the left flank makes him an appealing option for Arsenal, who are looking for additional quality and competition in attack.

However, the north London outfit will have to consider alternative options if Bournemouth maintain their current stance. The Frenchman is under contract until 2030, and the absence of a release clause gives the south-coast club considerable control over his future.

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Kroupi one of multiple options on Arsenal radar

Arsenal have also been linked with other attacking options as Arteta looks to strengthen his squad, but Kroupi remains a particularly attractive prospect.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have little reason to weaken their squad mid-season. With several important fixtures ahead, they are keen to retain their best players rather than risk disrupting their campaign.

Consequently, Arsenal could be forced to postpone their pursuit until the summer, when Bournemouth may be more willing to consider a substantial offer.