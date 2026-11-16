Arsenal enter race for main Man United target eyed to replace Bruno Fernandes

Arsenal and Manchester United remain interested in Como star Nico Paz, but Real Madrid continue to hold a significant advantage in the race for the highly-rated Argentina international.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting attacking midfielders under Cesc Fabregas, with his performances in Serie A and the Champions League putting several elite clubs on alert.

United’s interest is particularly understandable given the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes, while Arsenal continue to look for attacking players capable of adding creativity and goals.

Arsenal and Man United tracking Nico Paz

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring Paz ahead of the 2027 summer transfer window.

However, Real Madrid retain an €80million buy-back option, giving them a clear contractual advantage over the Premier League clubs pursuing him.

Real Madrid officially confirmed in June that Paz would remain with Como for the 2026/27 campaign at the player’s request, while Madrid retained a unilateral option to bring him back the following season.

Man United have intensified their monitoring after Paz scored twice and registered an assist in Como’s 4-1 Champions League victory over them. The Sun reports that United see him as a possible long-term creative option if Fernandes eventually leaves Old Trafford.

Paz looks ready for another major step

There is little doubt about Paz’s quality.

CaughtOffside report states that Como could demand around €100m if another club attempts to sign Paz, with Arsenal and United among those keeping close tabs on his progress.

For Arsenal, Paz could provide another technically gifted option capable of operating between the lines. For United, the need may be greater if Fernandes eventually moves on.

The biggest problem for both clubs is Madrid.

If Los Blancos activate their €80m clause, they effectively take control of the next stage of Paz’s career. That means Arsenal and United may have to convince both the player and potentially Real Madrid if they want to win the race.

Paz looks ready for another major step. The uncertainty is not whether elite clubs want him, but whether Madrid will allow anybody else to get there first.

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