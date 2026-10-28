Arsenal, Man United & Chelsea eyeing star with €100m asking price

Nico Paz celebrates scoring for Como (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

The talented young Argentina international is tearing it up in Serie A and the Champions League at the moment, earning the reputation for being one of the most exciting players on the market.

Paz is not for sale at the moment, with Como likely to ask for as much as €100m to let him go if any clubs come calling, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Real Madrid are also mentioned in the piece, as they have a buy-back clause worth €80m for Paz, who they sold to Como for €60m this summer.

It seems inevitable that Paz is going to go right to the top, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up next after this impressive spell at Como.

Nico Paz shining under Cesc Fabregas – could they move together?

One interesting detail to watch could also be the future of Como manager Cesc Fabregas, who is also surely going to be linked with big clubs before too long.

The former Spain midfielder, who represented Arsenal and Chelsea during his playing days, has occasionally been linked with top jobs, so he might want to sign Paz in the future.

United are struggling at the moment and that might see them consider Fabregas as an upgrade on Michael Carrick, in which case they could then be in an advantageous position for Paz.

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At the same time, MUFC might go for someone more experienced for now, while Fabregas might also favour returning to one of his former clubs later on.

If Arsenal or Chelsea make a change any time soon, that could then give them the edge in the race for Paz, though Real Madrid’s buy-back clause is also surely still significant.

Los Blancos surprisingly sold Paz this summer instead of bringing him into their first-team, but perhaps they’ll find it harder to ignore him when it comes to next summer.