Xabi Alonso with his Chelsea players (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his creative options ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a TMW report, the Blues have been closely monitoring the Argentine international, with club representatives watching his recent performances as they assess a potential big-money move.

Nico Paz could be an ideal attacking addition

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking midfielders, impressing with his technical ability, vision, and composure in the final third.

Paz further strengthened his reputation with an outstanding performance against Manchester United, scoring twice in Como’s 4-1 Champions League victory. His movement and ability to exploit spaces between the lines caused constant problems for the English side.

Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to watch him against Fiorentina and Feyenoord, underscoring their determination to closely assess his development. His performances have convinced the club to continue monitoring his progress throughout the campaign.

Alonso could benefit from adding a creative midfielder who can unlock stubborn defences while contributing goals and assists. Paz’s versatility and ability to operate in advanced positions would offer Chelsea another tactical option as they look to compete for major honours.

Chelsea face €100m transfer hurdle for Paz

However, convincing Como to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Italian club worked hard to secure his permanent signing from Real Madrid and consider him an important part of Cesc Fabregas’ project.

Real Madrid reportedly retain an €80 million buy-back option, but Como could demand more than €100 million from other interested clubs. Their valuation could increase further if they maintain their strong performances and secure Champions League qualification.

Chelsea have the financial resources to pursue an ambitious deal, but they must decide whether such a substantial investment represents good value.

With several European clubs monitoring Paz’s development, competition for his signature could intensify next summer. Chelsea are expected to continue assessing his performances before deciding whether to make a formal approach.