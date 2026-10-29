“Available on the transfer market” – Chelsea line up sales for two highly valued defenders

Malo Gusto playing for Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have two first team defenders for sale after yet another shocking start to the season defensively.

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Chelsea are considering selling two defenders, Dean Jones of FlashScore has reported today.

Last night saw the Blues knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool, another game where their defence looked shaky.

They have kept just two clean sheets all season under Xabi Alonso, and have conceded multiple goals in the vast majority of games. It’s not entirely down to the individual players, but patience with some of them has certainly run out.

“It is anticipated that both Fofana and Gusto will become available on the transfer market,” Jones wrote.

Chelsea want rid of defenders – but will have to find takers

This piece could have been written directly as a wish-fulfilment exercise for Chelsea fans. They’ve grown so sick of Fofana (who spent most of his first few years injured, and since his return has looked largely uninterested) and Gusto (who is consistently available but consistently frustrating) that they would be delighted to see the back of them.

Last night illustrated their frustration perfectly. Gusto messed up a number of presentable counter attacks and did some shoddy defending, while Fofana missed the decisive penalty.

The question is – who would buy them? Gusto had some interest from Man City in the summer, but Chelsea asked for far too much money. Fofana is on such huge wages that nobody has ever showed any interest, and the vast fee the Blues paid make selling him without a book loss very tricky.

Furthermore, the clubs who might be interested are seeing the exact same flaws that Chelsea fans are.