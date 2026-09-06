Xabi Alonso plans midfield role for Chelsea full-back after failed move in summer window

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly preparing to use Malo Gusto more regularly in midfield after the Frenchman remained at Stamford Bridge despite late interest from Liverpool.



The 23-year-old was the subject of a surprise deadline-day approach from the Reds, but Chelsea refused to sanction a loan move.

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With Gusto now staying, Alonso appears ready to make greater use of his versatility rather than viewing him purely as a right-back.

Alonso sees Gusto as a midfield option

According to Football Insider, Alonso is keen to deploy Gusto in midfield on a more regular basis this season.

Liverpool attempted to sign the France international on loan in the final hours of the summer window, but Chelsea were only interested in discussing a permanent transfer. The Blues had previously placed a valuation of around £75m on Gusto, which effectively ended Liverpool’s interest.

Gusto’s importance to Chelsea is already clear. He started each of the club’s first three matches across league and cup and has also been used in a defensive midfield role.

That tactical flexibility could become even more valuable following Enzo Fernandez’s £125m move to Manchester City and Chelsea’s failure to sign a direct replacement before the deadline.

FootballTransfers reported that Gusto featured as a defensive midfielder during Chelsea’s 4-3 victory over Brighton, suggesting Alonso had already begun experimenting with him centrally before the window closed.

Gusto could become unexpected midfield solution at Chelsea

Using Gusto in midfield makes plenty of tactical sense.

He is quick, aggressive in duels and comfortable receiving the ball under pressure. His experience as an attacking full-back also means he understands how to move into central spaces and progress possession.

Alonso has often valued players capable of switching between defence and midfield, so Gusto fits that profile naturally.

There is still some risk. Playing centrally requires greater positional discipline and awareness than operating at right-back, particularly against teams that press aggressively.

But Chelsea’s midfield situation makes experimentation necessary.

After losing Fernandez and missing out on Lamine Camara, the Blues need internal solutions.

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