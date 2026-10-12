Chelsea are ready to change their stance over Frenchman Malo Gusto

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea may be willing to reconsider their valuation of Malo Gusto, potentially opening the door for Paris Saint-Germain to make a fresh move for the France international.

The Blues were demanding around £75million for Gusto during the summer transfer window, a figure that effectively priced interested clubs out of a deal.

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However, Chelsea’s stance now appears to have softened, with the 23-year-old no longer considered completely untouchable.

PSG remain interested as they look for more depth and versatility on the right side of their defence.

Chelsea could revise Gusto asking price

According to SkySport.ch, Chelsea are prepared to listen if they receive an offer that reflects Gusto’s current market value.

That represents a notable change from the summer, when the club placed a £75m valuation on the former Lyon defender amid interest from PSG and Manchester City.

PSG’s recruitment team are believed to like Gusto because he can operate as a conventional right-back, push forward as a wing-back and even cover more central areas when required.

That versatility is particularly attractive for a club looking for competition and cover around Achraf Hakimi without signing a player restricted to one specific role.

Selling Gusto would be a major call for the Blues

Chelsea may be more flexible over the price, but that does not necessarily mean selling Gusto would be straightforward.

The Frenchman remains an important part of the squad and has already featured regularly this season. As per Chelsea’s official profile, he has made six appearances in all competitions in 2026/27 and is contracted until 2030.

That long deal gives Chelsea plenty of control. Gusto also offers something few players in the squad can match: genuine flexibility on both sides of the ball.

He has played at right-back, left-back and even in midfield during his Chelsea career. The interesting part is the valuation.

£75m always looked more like a price designed to discourage buyers than a realistic market figure. If Chelsea are now willing to negotiate below that level, PSG’s interest suddenly becomes much more relevant.

Still, Chelsea should be careful. Reece James’ fitness history means having another high-level right-back is valuable, and replacing Gusto could end up costing almost as much as they receive.

Unless PSG make a genuinely strong offer, keeping him still looks like the safer move.

Sources: Chelsea and Arsenal closely monitor midfielder praised for his ‘carefree attitude’