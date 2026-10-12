Chelsea and Arsenal closely monitor midfielder praised for his 'carefree attitude'

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Arsenal are both keeping a close watch on Andy Diouf, with the Inter Milan midfielder emerging as an increasingly interesting option for two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

The 23-year-old French international has enhanced his reputation since moving to Inter from Lens in August 2025, and his recent performances for France have only increased attention around him.

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Chelsea and Arsenal are understood to be among the clubs monitoring his development, although Inter are in a strong position and have no desire to lose him midway through the season.

Chelsea and Arsenal monitoring Diouf as interest grows

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea and Arsenal have been tracking Diouf closely, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also following the midfielder’s progress.

Diouf is valued at around €30million, but that figure is unlikely to be enough to tempt Inter into negotiations.

The Serie A giants have the midfielder tied down until June 2030 and are thought to value a potential deal considerably higher, with figures around €50m-€60m likely to be required before they seriously consider selling.

Diouf’s ability to operate as a central midfielder, wing-back or even at full-back has made him particularly attractive to clubs looking for tactical flexibility.

Diouf could solve different problems for both clubs

The interest from both London clubs makes sense, although they could use him in slightly different ways.

Chelsea have regularly targeted young, athletic players capable of filling multiple roles, and Diouf fits that recruitment model almost perfectly. His power when carrying the ball and ability to cover ground would add another dimension to their midfield.

For Arsenal, the attraction could be his versatility. Mikel Arteta values players capable of changing positions within matches, and Diouf could provide competition both centrally and on the left side.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu has previously praised Diouf for having “a carefree attitude and personality in one-on-one situations,” with the comments reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

A January transfer still appears unlikely because Inter have little reason to sell.

But if Diouf continues progressing for club and country, Chelsea and Arsenal may eventually have to decide whether to turn their scouting interest into something more concrete.

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