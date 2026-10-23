Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Andy Diouf as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to Fussball-News, the Gunners are among the leading contenders to sign the French international, although Inter’s high valuation could complicate their pursuit.

Andy Diouf attracts Arsenal interest

The 23-year-old has drawn attention after impressive performances in Italy, with his versatility and physical qualities making him an appealing option for several European heavyweights.

Arsenal have been monitoring Diouf for some time, and their recruitment team view him as a potential long-term addition to Arteta’s midfield. His ability to carry the ball forward, contribute defensively and create opportunities in advanced areas could make him a valuable asset for the north London club.

The Frenchman can play multiple midfield roles, offering tactical flexibility that suits Arsenal’s style of play. His energy and ability to drive through the middle could also provide greater depth as the Gunners compete across multiple competitions.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Barcelona, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, increasing the competition for his services.

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Inter demand €60m for Diouf

Convincing Inter to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Italian giants signed Diouf from Lens in August 2025 for a fee reportedly worth around €26 million, including bonuses, and have tied him down to a contract until June 2030.

According to the report, Inter could demand €50 million to €60 million before considering a sale, putting them in a strong negotiating position.

The Serie A club sees Diouf as a key part of its long-term plans and has little incentive to accept a reduced offer.

Arsenal could therefore face a difficult decision over whether to meet Inter’s demands. Although Diouf fits their recruitment strategy, his price tag could prove a significant obstacle.

With several elite clubs monitoring his progress, the midfielder’s future is likely to attract further attention in the coming months.

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