(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto right-back Alberto Costa, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring his progress ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a report from Fussball News, the Portuguese defender has attracted attention from several European heavyweights, although Porto are determined to protect their position in any potential negotiations.

Alberto Costa attracts Premier League interest

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining Porto from Juventus, establishing himself as an exciting defensive prospect who can contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Manchester United are keen to improve their options at right-back, and Costa could be an attractive addition given his pace, physical strength and attacking instincts. His ability to support forward moves while remaining effective defensively could make him a suitable fit for the demands of Premier League football.

Arsenal are also monitoring the Portuguese international as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defence for the long term. Costa’s versatility and ability to provide width could offer the Gunners another tactical option, particularly against teams that defend deep.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking his development, increasing the competition for his signature. However, none of the interested clubs has submitted a formal written offer, with their current activity understood to centre on scouting and evaluating the defender.

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Porto demand €65m for Costa

Convincing Porto to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. Costa remains under contract until June 2030, placing the Portuguese club in a strong negotiating position.

His contract reportedly includes a €65 million release clause, and Porto are unwilling to entertain offers significantly below that figure.

The valuation could prove a major obstacle for Arsenal and Manchester United, particularly given the substantial investment required to secure a relatively young defender.

Both clubs could continue monitoring Costa before deciding whether to make a formal approach in January or next summer.

With several wealthy clubs competing for his services, the defender’s future could become an interesting transfer story. However, Porto’s financial demands mean interested parties may need to commit significant resources to complete a deal.