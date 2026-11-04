(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki ahead of the January transfer window, with several European heavyweights also interested in the highly rated youngster.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, the 21-year-old has attracted significant attention following his impressive performances for the Black Cats, with clubs across England and Europe monitoring his development.

Noah Sadiki attracts interest from Liverpool and Newcastle

Liverpool are understood to be considering a move for the DR Congo international as they look to add more energy and quality to their midfield department. His ability to contribute defensively while progressing the ball could make him an attractive option for the Merseyside outfit.

Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on his situation, while Juventus, Napoli and Atletico Madrid have reportedly registered an interest in the midfielder.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the Sunderland star, highlighting his growing reputation in European football.

Sadiki could prove to be a useful long-term addition for Liverpool. The youngster is comfortable in central and defensive midfield, and his versatility lets him fill in at right-back when needed.

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Sunderland could demand €60m for Noah Sadiki

However, convincing Sunderland to part ways with their prized asset will not be straightforward. The Championship promotion winners secured his services from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2025 and gave him a five-year contract running until 2030.

The report claims that Sunderland could demand between €55m and €60m to sanction his departure, with performance-related bonuses and a sell-on percentage also potentially forming part of their demands.

Sadiki has featured regularly this season, starting 11 of his 12 appearances across competitions. He also made 35 appearances last term and has established himself as an important squad member.

Liverpool could certainly benefit from his energy, versatility and ability to win possession. However, it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to meet Sunderland’s valuation when the transfer window opens in January.