Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion striker Charalampos Kostoulas as Mikel Arteta looks to add more attacking reinforcements.

According to a Football Insider report, the Gunners are actively tracking the Greek international, who has made an impressive start to the season and drawn attention with his Premier League performances.

Charalampos Kostoulas attracts Arsenal interest

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of Brighton’s exciting young talents, registering five goals and three assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this season. His recent displays have demonstrated his finishing ability, attacking movement and composure in the final third.

Kostoulas joined Brighton from Olympiacos in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth approximately £30 million. Although he had to be patient for opportunities during his first campaign in England, the forward is now beginning to demonstrate why the Seagulls invested heavily in his potential.

Arsenal could see him as a valuable long-term addition to their attack. With Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz among the options Arteta must plan around for the coming years, recruiting a promising young striker could help the north London club prepare for the future.

The teenager’s ability to influence matches with goals and assists makes him an appealing prospect, while his development under Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler could further improve his potential.

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Brighton could demand €70m for Kostoulas

However, Arsenal will face a difficult task if they decide to pursue a deal. Brighton have tied the teenager to a contract until 2030 and face no immediate pressure to sell. The Seagulls are reportedly valuing him at around €60 million to €70 million, reflecting his potential and impressive development.

Former Premier League scout Bryan King believes Arsenal are already assessing the forward during his matches, suggesting their interest could develop further if his performances continue to improve.

With several clubs monitoring his progress, Kostoulas could become a major transfer target in the coming windows. Arsenal may need to act decisively to secure his signature, but Brighton’s valuation could prove a significant obstacle to any potential agreement.