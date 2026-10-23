Arsenal are closely monitoring "outstanding" Brighton player after his brilliant start

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close watch on Brighton striker Charalampos Kostoulas as the 19-year-old continues to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young forwards.

Kostoulas has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2026/27 campaign, registering five goals and three assists in 10 appearances across all competitions.

His combination of physical strength, intelligent movement and technical ability has inevitably started attracting attention from clubs capable of making another major raid on Brighton.

Arsenal are already watching Kostoulas

Former Premier League scout Bryan King told Football Insider that Arsenal are among the teams monitoring Kostoulas closely.

King said: “It could be another big money move, and more pound notes in the pot for Brighton. I’m sure Arsenal have already looked at him.

“From what I’m told they’re looking at him on the games he plays now. It’s going to be very, very interesting to see how his future pans out.”

Brighton have been convinced of Kostoulas’ potential since signing him from Olympiacos in 2025.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler praised him immediately after his arrival, telling Brighton’s official website: “Charalampos is an outstanding young player and we’re delighted he is coming to Brighton.”

That assessment is beginning to look increasingly accurate. Kostoulas has developed into a regular starter this season and his performances have also earned praise from former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham, who recently described him as “the full package”.

Kostoulas could be the ideal long-term striker project

Arsenal’s interest makes plenty of sense when viewed beyond the immediate transfer window.

Viktor Gyökeres remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s attack, while Kai Havertz can also operate centrally, but neither represents a solution for the next decade. Kostoulas potentially does.

At 19, Arsenal would be buying development and upside rather than simply short-term output. His ability to lead the line, link attacks and contribute goals already makes him particularly appealing.

The obvious obstacle is Brighton. They have repeatedly shown they will not sell their best young players cheaply, and Kostoulas’ rapid development could eventually push his valuation towards elite-striker territory.

That means Arsenal may need to move earlier than they normally would.

Waiting another two seasons could produce a more proven player, but it could also transform Kostoulas from an attainable prospect into another £100million Brighton asset.

Arsenal ready January transfer move for star with 10 G/A already this season