Arsenal ready January transfer move for star with 10 G/A already this season

Alex Baena with his Atletico Madrid teammates (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a potential January transfer window move for Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena to solve their issues in attack.

The Spain international has shone during his time in La Liga, first with Villarreal and later with both Atletico and also the Spanish national team.

Baena has an impressive record of ten goal contributions (six goals and four assists) in all competitions this season for Atletico and Spain during the recent Nations League matches during the international break.

According to Football Transfers, Baena has now worked his way onto Arsenal’s radar for January, with the Gunners looking in need of a talent of this calibre to come in and give them more options in their front three.

Arsenal need Alex Baena transfer as injuries worsen attacking issues

Arsenal really needed to be more efficient in the transfer market this summer as they tried but failed to land a number of their top targets.

Big names like Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior, and Julian Alvarez were on Arsenal’s list, but none ended up arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

Christos Tzolis joined the north London giants from Club Brugge, and although he started brightly, he’s now injured, and there’s not much in the way of backup on that left-hand side.

MORE: Is this “incredible” €60m star the answer to Arsenal’s left-side issue?

Eberechi Eze has played there but is generally more comfortable in the centre, while Noni Madueke can also fill in on that side but has spent most of his career on the right.

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With Bukayo Saka now also looking like he might be out for a while, Madueke will have to go back to the right anyway, meaning AFC surely need to make a new left winger a top priority.

Baena looks like an ideal fit, but this surely won’t be an easy deal to do in the middle of the season, as Atletico won’t want to lose such an important player for anything other than huge money.