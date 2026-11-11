Arsenal keen on versatile attacker who's also been on Man City's transfer radar

Alex Baena of Atletico de Madrid and Brian Farinas of FC Barcelona (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on a potential transfer move for Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena, who has also been on the radar of Manchester City and other clubs.

The Spain international has shone during his time with Atletico, and is in fine form so far this season, with five goals and four assists in La Liga and the Champions League so far.

It seems Baena is one of a number of attacking players being considered by the Gunners ahead of January, alongside other big names like Eli Junior Kroupi, Antonio Nusa, and Endrick, according to the Independent.

Baena certainly seems like a good option worth considering, with the 25-year-old capable of playing a variety of roles on either flank or up front.

Arsenal need a signing like Alex Baena

Arsenal endured a frustrating summer transfer window as they targeted ambitious signings like Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers, only to miss out on both.

They now surely need to address the issues in their front three, with Mikel Arteta’s side only scoring 15 Premier League goals in their first ten matches.

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Even though Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table, they are all too often relying on narrow victories, and it might catch up with them over the course of the season.

Baena could give AFC something different up front, perhaps as an upgrade on the injury-prone and inconsistent Bukayo Saka, while summer signing Christos Tzolis is still settling in and adjusting to English football.

It will be interesting to see if Man City and other clubs also look to compete for Baena’s signature this winter, but Enzo Maresca already looks like he has enough quality and depth in that department from the likes of Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Iliman Ndiaye.