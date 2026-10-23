(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Gunners have revived their interest in the Spanish international after exploring a deal in 2024. The north London club wants to add more quality on the left flank and believes Baena could be an ideal acquisition.

Alex Baena could be an exciting addition for Arsenal

The 25-year-old has made an impressive start to the campaign, producing five goals and two assists in nine appearances across all competitions. His creativity, versatility and ability to influence matches in the final third have strengthened his reputation as one of Spain’s most exciting attacking players.

Baena can operate on either wing and in an attacking midfield role, giving Arteta valuable tactical flexibility. Arsenal have been looking for additional options out wide after Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli departed in the summer, leaving Christos Tzolis as their only new arrival in that position.

The Atletico star could add competition up front while bringing the technical quality needed to break down stubborn defences. His experience alongside several Arsenal players in the Spanish national team could also help him adapt quickly to life at the Emirates Stadium.

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Arsenal face difficult negotiations for Baena

However, convincing Atletico Madrid to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. Baena is under contract until 2030, and Diego Simeone considers him an important member of his squad.

The Spanish club is unlikely to entertain a low offer for a player they signed from Villarreal, especially given his impressive performances this season.

Arsenal must therefore be prepared to make a substantial financial commitment if they want to secure his services in January. Atletico have already demonstrated their determination to retain key players despite interest from Europe’s leading clubs.

The Gunners will continue assessing their options before deciding whether to formalise their interest. Baena’s versatility and attacking quality make him an appealing target, but Atletico’s reluctance to sell could complicate negotiations considerably.