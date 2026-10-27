£14m bargain could be worth £60m this summer – and the unglamorous solid defender proving his value

Diego Gomez playing for Brighton. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Premier League season is 20% done, and we can finally draw serious conclusions about the stats from players on the pitch.

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With 8 games played, one can actually look at the stats from the Premier League and draw some solid conclusions now.

As you’d expect, the top rated players are largely those who have scored the most goals – Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro and Rayan Cherki make up the top 3 of the WhoScored rating system’s top 10 of the season so far.

But when you dig a little below them, you come across some more interesting names.

The other exciting names making up Premier League top players

In fourth place in the whole league you have one of the most unglamorous players in the league – James Tarkowski has been an absolute rock for Everton just as he was for Burnley before.

After him is another interesting name. Mohamed Belloumi is a player most people still haven’t heard of, but the Hull winger has bagged 3 goals and 2 assist in 7 starts. We can only imagine how popular he must be in fantasy football this year.

Brighton have been one of the big stories of the season so far, and their top rated player is Diego Gomez, who has been excellent for Fabian Hurzeler’s team. A £14m signing from MLS, he is now valued at €30m by transfer market, and looks more likely to be worth double that by the end of the season.

Closing out the top 10 is Tarik Muharemovic, a highly rated young defender who Leeds snapped up who is already living up to his potential.