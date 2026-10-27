Xabi Alonso and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Peksi Cahyo, Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Ajax wonderkid Abdellah Ouazane, with Real Madrid and Juventus also competing for the highly rated youngster ahead of future transfer windows.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, several European heavyweights are monitoring the 17-year-old, whose impressive Eredivisie form has drawn considerable attention.

Abdellah Ouazane attracts interest from European giants

The Moroccan international has emerged as one of Ajax’s most promising young talents, earning regular opportunities with the senior squad despite his age. His technical ability, creativity, and versatility make him an exciting prospect for clubs looking to strengthen their long-term attacking options.

Ouazane has primarily featured on the left wing this season but can also operate as an attacking midfielder. His ability to carry the ball forward, create opportunities and influence matches in advanced positions could make him an attractive addition for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Real Madrid are also admirers of the teenager, having previously attempted to secure his services in 2025 before the proposed move collapsed. Juventus are reportedly interested as well, increasing the competition for his signature.

Chelsea have continued investing in young players with considerable potential, while Manchester City could see Ouazane as a valuable long-term addition to their attack.

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Ajax face difficult decision over Ouazane

However, convincing Ajax to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Dutch club are keen to retain the teenager and extend his current contract, which runs until 2028.

Ouazane’s representatives are reportedly seeking annual wages of €4 million to €5 million as talks over a new agreement progress. Those demands could complicate negotiations, with Ajax sporting director Jordi Cruyff reportedly reluctant to disrupt the club’s existing wage structure.

The youngster is due to turn 18 in January, a key moment that could shape his future.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus will therefore continue monitoring developments as Ajax consider their options.

With several elite clubs competing for his signature, Ouazane could become one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents if contract extension talks fail to progress.