Chelsea flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Real Madrid were among several European giants interested in signing Karim Coulibaly before the young defender completed his summer move to Strasbourg from Werder Bremen.

According to a report from Fussball News, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP were also monitoring the German youngster after his impressive breakthrough season in the Bundesliga.

Karim Coulibaly attracts interest from Europe’s elite

The 19-year-old has quickly established himself as one of Germany’s promising defensive talents, having made 27 Bundesliga appearances for Werder Bremen last season. His performances attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with his physical strength and composure on the ball making him an appealing long-term investment.

Real Madrid were among the clubs tracking his development, while PSG had reportedly shown sustained interest in securing his services. Chelsea and Newcastle were also impressed by his defensive qualities, adding to the competition for his signature.

However, Strasbourg ultimately won the race after taking a decisive approach to negotiations. The French club completed a €20 million transfer on August 21, securing the defender on a five-year contract. The agreement also includes a 10% sell-on clause for Werder Bremen.

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Chelsea could benefit from Coulibaly’s development

Strasbourg’s ownership structure could shape Coulibaly’s long-term future. The Ligue 1 club is part of the BlueCo group, which also owns Chelsea, creating a potential pathway for the youngster to move to Stamford Bridge if he continues to progress.

The immediate priority, however, is for Coulibaly to establish himself in French football and gain valuable senior experience. Strasbourg are reportedly pleased with his development and have little intention of selling him in the near future.

His contract until 2031 gives the club considerable control over his future, meaning interested sides could face a difficult negotiating process.

With several European heavyweights tracking his progress, Coulibaly could become a sought-after defender in the coming years. Chelsea may have an advantage through their shared ownership structure, but his development in France will ultimately determine his next career step.