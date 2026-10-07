Chelsea prepared to lower £75m asking price to shift defender to Premier League rivals

Malo Gusto playing for Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool were in talks over the future of a full back in the summer – and the deal isn’t dead yet according to some journalists.

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Chelsea had right back Malo Gusto up for sale in the summer, and Liverpool were one of the teams who came closest to buying him.

“Liverpool made a final push today to sign Malo Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success,” top French transfer insider Fabrice Hawkins said at the time.

“The Reds were only willing to consider a loan with no mandatory buy clause, while Chelsea were pushing for a permanent transfer. Liverpool simply don’t have the financial means to make a permanent deal happen.”

Now there are suggestions that Chelsea could lower their asking price to spark a deal up again.

Chelsea ready to deal for Gusto

“Malo Gusto could become more readily available when the January transfer window opens as questions grow over his role for club and country,” Dean Jones wrote for Flashscore.

“There is a feeling that Gusto’s value is being re-evaluated after a summer in which Chelsea were looking for around £75m to consider letting him leave.

“That figure proved too high for the clubs showing the strongest interest, with Manchester City particularly keen before deciding the price did not make sense.

“Liverpool were also linked with a late loan move before deadline, but Chelsea only wanted a permanent transfer or commitment to buy. Gusto stayed at Stamford Bridge, but his situation remains one to watch.’

A lot will depend on Ronald Araujo’s season. He was brought in on a last minute loan when it became clear that Gusto wasn’t signing. If he does well, Liverpool may prefer to buy him than restart Gusto talks.