Newcastle target January defensive addition to steady the ship as squad struggles to cope with sales

Fikayo Tomori to Newcastle United? (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Newcastle are increasingly keen on AC Milan centre back Fikayo Tomori, according to a report from Football Insider.

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We’re still closer to the summer window just passed than to the upcoming January window, but teams who are struggling in the Premier League are already pondering how they can change things up once they get the chance.

There are few teams more in need of

The Magpies lost a number of key players in the summer and weren’t capable of replacing them all effectively. January can’t come soon enough for them after they fell to another defeat at the weekend, this time against Aston Villa at home.

Newcastle eye Serie A centre back who is ready for Premier League return

New manager Matthias Jaissle has done enough to impress and convince most people he just needs time and some squad improvements. One major addition they’re looking to make is at the back, and Football Insider claim that they’ve got their eyes on an English player currently plying his trade in Serie A.

Fikayo Tomori has more than 200 appearances for AC Milan, but has fallen out of favour this season, and the time feels like for a return to England. He’s 28, has tons of top level and European experience, and is available in January. It’s easy to see why Newcastle have been linked as they look to made emergency additions.

Tomori is a free agent at the end of the season, so any fee paid in January would be very small. However, the former Chelsea player may also prefer to wait out his deal and see what offers he gets come May.