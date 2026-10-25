Tottenham enquire about AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori ahead of January transfer window

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Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Spurs have enquired about the England international’s availability, and a return to the Premier League is becoming increasingly likely.

Fikayo Tomori could be an ideal defensive addition

The 28-year-old has struggled to secure regular playing time at Milan this season, raising questions about his long-term future at the Italian club. Having previously established himself as a key member of their defence, Tomori may now be open to a fresh challenge in England.

Tottenham could benefit from signing a defender with his experience and physical qualities. His recovery pace, strength, and aggressive defending could make him a useful addition to De Zerbi’s squad as Spurs look to improve their defensive depth.

The former Chelsea defender is familiar with English football, having progressed through the Stamford Bridge academy before moving to Milan in January 2021. A return to the Premier League could give him a chance to revive his career and secure more consistent playing time.

However, Tottenham are not the only club monitoring his situation. Newcastle United have also made enquiries, while Manchester United, Aston Villa, Sunderland and Fulham are among the other clubs linked with the defender.

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Tottenham could secure cut-price Tomori deal

Milan’s willingness to negotiate could give Spurs an excellent opportunity to strengthen their squad. Tomori’s contract expires next summer, leaving the Italian giants facing the possibility of losing him for nothing if they fail to agree an extension.

The situation could encourage Milan to make an offer during the January transfer window rather than risk losing him for free.

Tottenham will need to assess their existing defensive options before deciding whether to formalise their interest. Nevertheless, securing an experienced Premier League defender at a reduced price could prove tempting.

With several clubs competing for his signature, Spurs may need to move quickly if they want to win the race for Tomori.

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  1. When we are stupid enough to give away Lika to Brighton, Lankshear to Middlesbrough etc
    We need a Top striker not another Defender!!!

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  2. John, agree 100% re the 2 lads they let go. We still have the donkey Richarlison, who should Never have come to Tottenham, just happy to sit on the bench. I think we should go for Alex Scott and Junior Kroupi in the Jan window and that should do us until the next summer window. COYS

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