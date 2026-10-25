Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could suffer a significant financial setback this season if their struggles in the Premier League continue, with Unai Emery facing growing pressure to improve the team’s domestic results.

According to a report from Football Insider, former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson has warned that Villa could lose more than £30 million in Premier League prize money compared to last season.

Aston Villa’s league position raises concerns

Villa enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, finishing fourth in the Premier League and securing Champions League qualification. However, their performances domestically have been disappointing this season, leaving them dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Despite making an encouraging start to their European campaign, Emery’s side have struggled to replicate that form in England’s top flight. Their contrasting performances across competitions have raised questions about whether success in Europe can compensate for their domestic difficulties.

Borson believes Villa’s current league position could have serious financial consequences. With each place in the Premier League table reportedly worth approximately £3 million in prize money, a substantial decline from last season’s finish could wipe out much of the additional revenue generated through European competition.

The financial expert has suggested that Villa could lose around £30 million if they finish significantly lower than fourth, highlighting the importance of improving their results over the coming months.

Unai Emery must turn things around

However, Villa still have plenty of time to recover. Emery has previously demonstrated his ability to guide the club through difficult periods, and their promising Champions League performances offer encouragement.

The challenge will be maintaining their European momentum while improving consistency in the Premier League. Balancing both competitions will be particularly important as the season progresses.

Villa’s recruitment decisions during the summer have also increased the pressure on Emery to deliver results with his current squad.

Although their European campaign could generate substantial additional income, a disappointing domestic finish would undermine those gains. Villa must therefore prioritise improving their league position if they want to protect their financial outlook and maintain their ambitions of competing among England’s leading clubs.