Liverpool transfer hopes complicated as Premier League club move to protect key star

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Liverpool could face a fresh obstacle in their pursuit of Ismaïla Sarr, with Crystal Palace increasingly determined to keep the Senegal international beyond the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old wanted to move to Anfield during the summer and Liverpool saw a £50million offer rejected late in the window.

Palace are now trying to remove further uncertainty by opening talks over a new contract, although Sarr’s long-term future still appears far from completely settled.

Palace want to keep Liverpool target Sarr

According to Football Insider, Palace are reluctant to entertain January offers and have made positive progress in talks over improved terms.

Sarr is still under contract until 2029, so Palace are already in a strong negotiating position.

However, the proposed extension is designed to further protect his value and reaffirm his importance despite a slow start to the season.

The player’s Liverpool preference is significant. Football Insider reported that Sarr was disappointed when his summer move collapsed, while his representatives were unhappy Palace refused to sanction the transfer.

Any new Palace deal could potentially include a special mechanism allowing Liverpool to return in future, although that remains speculative rather than confirmed.

Liverpool were preparing to revisit the deal in January after missing out during the summer.

Reds should avoid overpaying in January

Sarr would give Liverpool qualities they still need.

He is quick, direct, comfortable on either flank and scored 21 goals in all competitions last season. His Premier League experience also means there would be very little adaptation risk.

The issue is price. Palace rejected £50m in the summer and are now working from an even stronger contractual position.

Unless a release clause or other favourable mechanism is included in his new deal, the Reds could easily be asked to pay well above market value. That would make a January move difficult to justify.

Sarr clearly wanted Anfield before, which gives Liverpool some leverage if the player still sees the move as his preferred next step. But the Reds should not allow that interest to turn into desperation.

If Palace remain unwilling to negotiate sensibly, Liverpool would be better served keeping Sarr on the shortlist while exploring younger wide options.

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