Agent hits out after Premier League star failed to seal career changing Liverpool move

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ismaila Sarr’s failed move to Liverpool has taken another twist after his agent, Diomansy Kamara, publicly criticised the way African players are treated during major transfer negotiations.



Liverpool pushed to sign the Crystal Palace winger during the closing stages of the window as Andoni Iraola looked for another wide attacker.

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Sarr wanted the move, but Palace remained firm and rejected Liverpool’s offer, leaving the Senegal international at Selhurst Park once the deadline passed.

Liverpool had £50m Ismaila Sarr offer rejected

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool identified Sarr as one of their leading deadline-day targets and submitted a £50m offer for the 28-year-old.

Crystal Palace rejected the proposal and were unwilling to weaken their attack so late in the window, despite Sarr making his desire to join Liverpool clear.

Sarr had already attracted interest from Galatasaray and reportedly removed Palace-related content from his social media accounts as speculation over his future increased.

His agent Kamara has now responded strongly. Speaking about Sarr and fellow client Lamine Camara, whose Chelsea move also collapsed, Kamara argued that African players deserve greater respect when decisions are being made about their careers.

The Evening Standard reports that Kamara questioned whether players have enough influence over transfers, stressing that behind every contract is a person with ambitions and career goals.

Sarr wanted Anfield move but now has to stay at Palace

Palace were completely entitled to reject Liverpool’s offer.

Sarr remains under contract and had become one of their most important attacking players. Selling him hours before the deadline without enough time to find a replacement could have seriously weakened their season.

But Kamara’s frustration is also understandable.

Once a playr makes it clear that he wants a major move, keeping him can create an awkward situation. Palace must now reintegrate Sarr and ensure the disappointment does not affect his performances.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may regret failing to get the deal over the line.

They signed Bradley Barcola but still lack an obvious natural successor to Mohamed Salah on the right. Cody Gakpo staying provides another option, although his strongest position remains on the opposite flank.

Sarr would have offered Premier League experience, pace and directness immediately.

Who won the transfer window? Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool rated