Gabriel of Arsenal and Harry Maguire of Manchester United interact at full-time following the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Sporting CP defender Maxi Araújo, although neither club is currently planning an immediate move for the Uruguayan international.

According to an exclusive report from Sport Witness, both Premier League giants remain interested in the 26-year-old, but no significant developments have emerged on a potential transfer despite speculation about possible bids.

Maxi Araujo could be an ideal defensive addition

The Sporting defender has attracted considerable attention following his impressive performances in Portugal. His ability to play left-back and contribute in attack has made him an appealing option for several leading European clubs.

Arsenal could benefit from adding another quality option on the left side of their defence, particularly as Mikel Arteta continues to build a squad capable of competing across multiple competitions. Araújo’s attacking instincts, versatility, and international experience could make him a valuable addition.

Manchester United are also monitoring his situation as they assess potential defensive reinforcements for the coming transfer windows. The Uruguayan’s ability to contribute further up the pitch could offer Michael Carrick greater tactical flexibility.

However, neither club appears ready to accelerate their pursuit at this stage. Reports that Arsenal and United were preparing offers worth €65 million have not been backed by new developments, with sources saying their interest remains unchanged.

Sporting demand substantial fee for Araujo

Convincing Sporting to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Portuguese club previously valued the defender at €45-50 million and included an €80 million release clause in his contract.

Araújo also committed his future to Sporting in August, signing an improved deal that runs until 2030. The agreement strengthens the club’s negotiating position and reduces the pressure to sell.

The 26-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists in 47 appearances last season, underscoring his attacking threat from defence. He has continued to impress this campaign, further increasing his appeal to potential suitors.

Arsenal and Manchester United could revisit their interest in the coming months, but Sporting’s valuation and Araújo’s long-term contract could make any deal complicated.