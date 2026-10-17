Update on Arsenal & Man United transfer links with versatile wide-man

Maxi Araujo celebrates with his Uruguay teammates (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly not looking set to make any kind of imminent moves for Sporting Lisbon wide-man Maxi Araujo.

The Uruguay international has impressed during his time at Sporting, showing potential playing as either a full-back, wing-back, or winger, and it makes sense that bigger clubs have been linked with him.

Chelsea have been mentioned as one of Araujo‘s suitors by Simon Phillips, and now there’s been a fresh update from Sport Witness as they’ve previously mentioned interest from all three of Arsenal, Man United, and Chelsea.

For now, however, it seems clubs are not preparing to swoop for Araujo as it wasn’t that long ago that he signed a new contract to commit his future to Sporting.

Araujo will surely continue to be on the radar of top English sides, but a deal happening any time soon doesn’t seem that straightforward.

Maxi Araujo transfer could still be one to watch for the future

If Araujo continues to impress, there will surely be the chance of a big move to the Premier League at some point.

According to Sport Witness, the 26-year-old also previously had a €80m release clause in his contract, though it’s not entirely clear if that clause remains in his new deal.

It would make sense, however, for there to be some kind of clause at least for a select few clubs to help him get a chance at a big move, whilst giving Sporting some financial security from letting him go.

Where could Maxi Araujo fit in at Arsenal or Man United?

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Araujo’s versatility makes him an interesting option for the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd, though perhaps in different ways.

For Arsenal, a left-sided attacker is surely a priority right now, so that might be the best way to fit Araujo in, as they already have good options at left-back.

For United, however, Araujo would probably make more sense as a defensive addition due to concerns over the ageing and injury-prone Luke shaw.