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Chelsea remain interested in Sporting CP star Maxi Araújo, but any hopes of bringing the Uruguay international to Stamford Bridge in January appear to have been firmly shut down.

The 26-year-old has enhanced his reputation with a series of outstanding performances for club and country, attracting attention from Chelsea and Juventus. His versatility is particularly appealing, with Araújo capable of operating as a left-back, wing-back or further forward.

For Chelsea, that flexibility would make him an interesting addition to Xabi Alonso’s squad, but Sporting are under no pressure to negotiate midway through the campaign.

Sporting close the door on Chelsea interest

According to A BOLA, Chelsea and Juventus have continued gathering information on Araújo in recent months and could potentially make approaches.

However, Sporting’s position is described as absolute: they will not entertain negotiations in January.

Araújo has further increased his value with Uruguay, scoring an impressive six goals in his last seven international appearances. Sporting now consider him one of their most valuable assets and are expected to demand a fee close to his €80million release clause if talks take place next summer.

The Portuguese champions are also preparing for the possibility of eventually losing him, with teenager Moncef Zekri viewed internally as a potential long-term successor.

Blues should wait rather than pay a January premium

Araújo offers the intensity, athleticism and attacking contribution required from a modern wide defender, while his ability to cover several roles would give Alonso valuable tactical flexibility.

The Blues have already explored the possibility of signing him before. Chelsea held positive discussions regarding Araújo during the summer, demonstrating that their interest is more than speculative.

But January is clearly the wrong time to force the issue. Araújo signed an improved Sporting contract until 2030 in August, giving the Portuguese club considerable leverage. His exceptional international form has only strengthened their negotiating position.

Chelsea therefore risk paying significantly above market value if they attempt to change Sporting’s mind this winter.

Waiting until the summer would be far more sensible. By then, Chelsea can reassess their left-sided options and Sporting may be more willing to negotiate.

Araújo is certainly worth monitoring, but paying close to €80m simply to overcome a January refusal would be difficult to justify.

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