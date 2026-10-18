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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otavio as they assess potential reinforcements between the posts ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to Fussball News, Spurs are among the Premier League clubs closely monitoring the Brazilian youngster, who has attracted attention from several European sides after impressive performances in South America.

Otavio could be an exciting addition for Tottenham

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise at Cruzeiro, becoming a first-team regular after taking advantage of an injury to experienced goalkeeper Cassio.

His performances in the Copa Libertadores and high-profile domestic fixtures have impressed scouts, with his reflexes, composure, and distribution making him an attractive prospect for European clubs.

Tottenham could view Otavio as a potential long-term investment as they consider their goalkeeping options. His ability to make crucial saves and contribute to the build-up would suit the demands of modern football, potentially giving Spurs another option for the future.

Nottingham Forest are also pursuing the goalkeeper after an unsuccessful summer attempt to sign him. Porto, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly been monitoring his development as well, increasing the competition for his signature.

Tottenham face difficult negotiations for Otavio

However, convincing Cruzeiro to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Brazilian club rejected Nottingham Forest’s reported €13 million offer and subsequently strengthened their negotiating position by extending Otavio’s contract until 2031.

His new deal includes a €100 million release clause for foreign clubs, although Cruzeiro are reportedly seeking an initial fee of between €25 million and €30 million in negotiations.

The Brazilian side are reluctant to lose a promising goalkeeper midway through the season, meaning interested clubs may need to present an attractive financial package to make progress.

Tottenham will therefore need to assess whether the youngster represents the right investment. With several European clubs tracking his progress, Spurs could face a competitive transfer battle if they decide to formalise their interest.

A move to England could offer Otavio an exciting opportunity, but Cruzeiro’s firm stance means negotiations are likely to prove challenging.