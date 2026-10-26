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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otavio as they assess potential reinforcements between the posts ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Spurs have sent scouts to monitor the Brazilian international, who has attracted interest from several European clubs following his impressive performances in South America.

Otavio could be an ideal long-term addition for Tottenham

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise at Cruzeiro, becoming the club’s first-choice goalkeeper after taking advantage of an injury to experienced shot-stopper Cassio.

His performances in domestic and continental competitions have impressed scouts, with his reflexes, distribution, and composure under pressure making him an exciting prospect for European clubs. He has also earned a senior call-up to the Brazil national team, making his international debut against Australia.

Tottenham could view Otavio as a long-term investment as they consider their goalkeeping options. His ability to make crucial saves while contributing to the build-up could make him well-suited to the demands of modern football.

However, Spurs are not the only club pursuing his signature. Nottingham Forest have also monitored the youngster after failing to agree on a summer move, while Napoli, Porto and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on his development.

Tottenham face difficult negotiations for Otavio

Convincing Cruzeiro to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Brazilian club extended his contract to 2031 in August, strengthening their negotiating position.

His new deal includes a €100 million release clause for foreign clubs, equivalent to approximately £84 million. However, Cruzeiro are reportedly willing to open negotiations for an initial fee of €25 million to €30 million.

Tottenham will therefore need to consider whether the youngster represents the right investment before making a formal approach.

Cruzeiro have little immediate pressure to sell, but competition from several European clubs could accelerate developments in the coming months. If Otavio continues his impressive progress, Spurs may need to act decisively to secure his services.

For now, Tottenham’s interest remains at the scouting stage, with any transfer depending on Cruzeiro’s demands and the club’s long-term goalkeeping plans.